Who is the Premier League's best player this season?

The Premier League season is about to come to a close, so who do you think has been the best player?

With rule changes, VAR, coronavirus, no fans and Liverpool winning their first Premier League title, the 2019/20 season has been extraordinary and will go down in history for lots of reasons.

Despite things being very different, lots of things stayed the same with some incredible individual talent on show.

Below you can pick your favourite player from 15 we've selected from the Premier League this season.

To be honest, we could've picked the entire Liverpool team and most of the Man City side, but if you think we've missed someone out let us know in the comments.