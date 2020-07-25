play
Blue Peter receives over 43,000 applications for its Six Badges of Summer

six-badges-of-summer-logo.

Blue Peter has received thousands of letters, emails and applications as part of its Six Badges of Summer campaign, so we want to know if you've been getting involved!

In total more than 43,000 badge applications have been sent in so far.

The music and sport badges were in highest demand - 9,531 applications were sent in for the music badge and 8,605 for the sport badge.

Can you guess which badges these kids were aiming for?

It's hardly surprising that the music badge was so popular having been specially designed by Ed Sheeran.

There were over 7,500 attempts to earn the blue badge and a similar number for the purple badge..

Over 6,500 applications were sent in for a silver badge - they're given to blue badge holders who go on to make an extra effort.

The green badge, awarded for sending in letters, pictures and makes that are about the environment, conservation or nature, was the first to be given out. Over 3,100 applications were sent in for one.

Were you one of those who's been taking part? Have you managed to earn any of the badges and what did you do to get it? Or maybe you now have all six! Let us know in the comments below.

Tom Moore with his grandchildren Benji and Georgia
Captain Tom was given the rare gold badge due to his amazing fundraising efforts during lockdown

It wasn't just children who've been getting their hands on the badges either - Sir Captain Tom Moore was given the gold badge which is Blue Peter's highest honour.

Other famous people who have a gold badge include the Queen and Sir David Attenborough (he also has a green badge!).

  • I have the blue badge, and just applied for music and sport.

  • I have my purple, blue, music and sports badge!

  • I was trying to get my blue badge I do not know if I will get it or not ! 😭

  • I haven't earned any badges yet but I've applied for my Blue Badge and Sport Badge!

    I'm also applying for my Green and Purple Badge!

    I'm part of the Blue Peter Fan Club and I've been on there since May 2016 but became active in April 2017!

    If you want to join the BPFC then here's a link!
    https://www.bbc.co.uk/cbbc/joinin/blue-peter-fan-club-page

    Hope to see you there! My nickname is Cosmic!

    😝🦄🖤 Cosmic! 🖤🦄😝

    • Turquoise mermaid replied: I go to BPFC too and my nickname is mer ! It is the joint best place in the world joint with newsround !

