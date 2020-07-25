Blue Peter receives over 43,000 applications for its Six Badges of Summer

Blue Peter has received thousands of letters, emails and applications as part of its Six Badges of Summer campaign, so we want to know if you've been getting involved!

In total more than 43,000 badge applications have been sent in so far.

The music and sport badges were in highest demand - 9,531 applications were sent in for the music badge and 8,605 for the sport badge.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Can you guess which badges these kids were aiming for?

It's hardly surprising that the music badge was so popular having been specially designed by Ed Sheeran.

There were over 7,500 attempts to earn the blue badge and a similar number for the purple badge..

Over 6,500 applications were sent in for a silver badge - they're given to blue badge holders who go on to make an extra effort.

The green badge, awarded for sending in letters, pictures and makes that are about the environment, conservation or nature, was the first to be given out. Over 3,100 applications were sent in for one.

Were you one of those who's been taking part? Have you managed to earn any of the badges and what did you do to get it? Or maybe you now have all six! Let us know in the comments below.

How do you earn a Blue Peter badge? The iconic Blue Badge - Blue Peter fans can earn one of these by sending in a letter or picture; you could make a rainbow for the NHS, create your very own 'thank you' jar, or even make a delicious bake to show your appreciation for a friend, family member or neighbour! Silver Badge - If you already have your Blue Badge, do something different - have a midnight feast, or discover awesome kitchen science. Green Badge - This one's all about the environment. Write in or send a picture about how green you are to apply. Purple Fan Club Badge - This one is for superfans! To get your hands on one of these, join the Blue Peter Fan Club, fill in the form and tell them what you'd like to see in the show. Music Badge - You can earn one by picking up a musical instrument, creating a playlist of musical memories or sharing your favourite songs of all time. Sport badge - The Sport badge is awarded to those who've found new ways to get active. You can hold a DIY sports day in your garden or at the park, set up an awesome obstacle course, complete a skipping challenge, or try out a totally new sport you've never heard of before!

Captain Tom was given the rare gold badge due to his amazing fundraising efforts during lockdown

It wasn't just children who've been getting their hands on the badges either - Sir Captain Tom Moore was given the gold badge which is Blue Peter's highest honour.

Other famous people who have a gold badge include the Queen and Sir David Attenborough (he also has a green badge!).