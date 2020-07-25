Blue Peter receives over 43,000 applications for its Six Badges of Summer

Blue Peter has received thousands of letters, emails and applications as part of its Six Badges of Summer campaign, so we want to know if you've been getting involved!
In total more than 43,000 badge applications have been sent in so far.
The music and sport badges were in highest demand - 9,531 applications were sent in for the music badge and 8,605 for the sport badge.
It's hardly surprising that the music badge was so popular having been specially designed by Ed Sheeran.
There were over 7,500 attempts to earn the blue badge and a similar number for the purple badge..
Over 6,500 applications were sent in for a silver badge - they're given to blue badge holders who go on to make an extra effort.
The green badge, awarded for sending in letters, pictures and makes that are about the environment, conservation or nature, was the first to be given out. Over 3,100 applications were sent in for one.
Were you one of those who's been taking part? Have you managed to earn any of the badges and what did you do to get it? Or maybe you now have all six! Let us know in the comments below.
Captain Tom was given the rare gold badge due to his amazing fundraising efforts during lockdown
It wasn't just children who've been getting their hands on the badges either - Sir Captain Tom Moore was given the gold badge which is Blue Peter's highest honour.
Other famous people who have a gold badge include the Queen and Sir David Attenborough (he also has a green badge!).
