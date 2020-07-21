Russia report: What is it and what does it say?

Reuters

A report by a group of important MPs says new laws are needed to help stop Russia from interfering in UK life.

It says the country is "aggressive" and poses a "threat" because it wants to disrupt countries in the West - such as the UK and United States.

The MPs spent eight months investigating Russia before producing the report.

One of the things they looked at was whether Russia had managed to get secretly involved in Britain's 2016 vote to leave the European Union.

They said the UK government "actively avoided" looking for Russian interference during the referendum, even though there was evidence of interference in the Scottish independence referendum in 2014.

But the Russian Foreign Ministry said the report was "Russophobia" - meaning they say it was done by people who dislike Russia.

Boris Johnson's government has already said it won't investigate Russian involvement in British votes, saying it had "seen no evidence of successful interference".

Reuters President Vladimir Putin has denied claims of Russian interference

What else did the report say?

The report also say Russia sees the UK as one of its "top targets" in the West. That means Russia thinks the UK is a good place to gather important information and find ways of involving itself in important global issues.

The report looks into the scale of Russia's alleged spying on the UK, and ways it has tried to deliberately cause disruption in the country, as well as in countries the UK has close relationships with.

Not all of the report has been released - there is also a classified version that can only be seen by officials with special permissions. This contains information about British spies, diplomatic missions or things the government thinks need to be kept secret.

Getty Images Prime Minster Boris Johnson is yet to comment on the report's findings

The report details the threat Russia poses to the UK and what has been done to stop it.

According to the report, Russia considers the UK one of its top Western intelligence targets, just behind the US and Nato.

What is Nato? Nato stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation. It is an international organisation which brings together the militaries of various countries, including the United Kingdom and the United States. It was formed in 1949, after the end of the Second World War. Nato member countries agree that if any one country is attacked, the other countries will come to help them. It is hoped that this will stop military attacks from happening against any Nato country.

It also details the way in which Russia allegedly spies on the UK, both with spies working in the UK and through cyber spying, through technology to access information.

It says: "Russia is a highly capable cyber actor with a proven capability to carry out operations which can deliver a range of impacts across any sector." That means the report found Russia is very good at using technology to gain information from many different areas, for example, businesses or scientific research bodies.

The report also looks into how Russia has allegedly tried to disrupt and interfere in the UK's political life, by creating and sharing false information and social media campaigns.

Reuters Russia's President Vladimir Putin has been in power for over 20 years

Why was the report carried out?

Some important countries have a difficult relationship with Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin.

There have been widespread allegations that Russia tried to influence the result of the 2016 referendum on the UK's membership of the EU.

In the past, Russia has also been accused of interfering in the affairs of other countries and has been blamed for targeting Russians living in the UK.

The Brexit referendum was held the same year Donald Trump won the Presidency in the United States. There have been a number of reports in American news outlets that US security agencies believe Russia was involved in cyber attacks during that election.

The British investigation into Russia was partly supposed to investigate if anything similar had happened to the UK.

There have been other incidents in the UK linked to Russia.

In 2018, a former spy named Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, living in the UK, were poisoned in Salisbury.

Russia denied it played any part in this.

The UK government took a firm stance and 153 Russian intelligence officers and diplomats were forced to leave from 29 countries and Nato.

This was not the first time something like this had happened - in 2006 a former Russian spy called Alexander Litvinenko died after he was given poisoned tea in a hotel in London.

A judge blamed this on Russia, and the UK government has asked Russia to send a suspect to the UK to face charges.

Russian spies have even been accused by security services of targeting organisations trying to develop a coronavirus vaccine in the UK, US and Canada.

The UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) said the hackers "almost certainly" operated as "part of Russian intelligence services".

Russia has denied responsibility.

Who wrote the report?

The report is based on secret intelligence material from the UK's spy agencies, as well as contributions from independent experts.

It has been put together by the British Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) into Russian activities against the UK.

The committee is made up of nine MPs. It oversees organisations that work to keep the UK safe, including MI5, MI6 and GCHQ, among others.

The organisations' work is highly secret, often quite dangerous and normally very sensitive.

This means the committee that checks on their work has a very important, very difficult and highly delicate job as it has to hold the organisations to account, but not reveal too much information about their work.

What will happen next?

The report is calling for the government to take "immediate action" and introduce new legislation to tackle the threat.

The committee wants to see the intelligence community "given the tools it needs and be put in the best possible position" to tackle Russian interference.

It calls for Western countries, like the US, France and Germany, to continue to work together to hold Russia to account for its actions.