Climate change: Greta Thunberg to gives 1m Euros to climate charities

Getty Images

Greta Thunberg is donating €1m - around £900,000 - to charities working to protect the environment and tackle climate change.

The 17-year-old activist was awarded the money on Monday, after being given the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity.

The award recognises groups or individuals defending nature in the fight against climate change.

In a video, Greta said she is 'incredibly honoured and extremely grateful' to be given the prize.

"That is more money than I can begin to imagine," said the teenager, "but all the prize money will be donated, through my foundation, to different organisations and projects who are working to help people on the front lines, affected by the climate crisis and ecological crisis."

One of Greta's first two donations of 100,000 euros each will go to SOS Amazonia, a crowdfunding campaign aiming to buy medical supplies and provide help to residents of Brazil's Amazon rainforest.

The second will be given the Stop Ecocide Foundation, which is asking the International Criminal Court to prosecute people responsible for destroying the natural world, on a large scale.

'Remarkable figure'

Greta was selected from 136 nominees in 46 countries for the prize, launched by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, a Portuguese organisation.

Jorge Sampaio, the former Portuguese president, who is in charge of the prize jury said Greta is "one of the most remarkable figures of our days" for her ability to mobilise younger generations in support of action to tackle climate change".