There have been many changes to our lives since the coronavirus outbreak.

From 24 July everyone over the age of 11, in England, will have to wear a mask or face covering in a shop or supermarket. Children under 11 and those with certain medical conditions won't have to wear them though.

With many more people wearing masks, it can be difficult to get used to because we can't see someone's facial expressions so are unsure if people are smiling or frowning, happy or sad.

Psychologist Dr Julie Smith gives us her tips for getting used to this change.