Comic Con: How will you get involved in at home?

Getty Images

Comic Con is probably the biggest event for fans of films, comics and cartoons anywhere in the world.

It's a week-long festival full of amazing announcements, incredible costumes and celebrity appearances.

The annual event, that usually takes place in San Diego, in the United States, normally welcomes thousands of visitors into a massive convention centre every year.

But in response to the pandemic the event is going online for free so that anyone can take part!

The event starts on Wednesday 22 July and finishes on Sunday 26.

All the big events have been pre-recorded and will be streamed on Comic Con's YouTube channel. San Diego is 7 hours behind UK time, but don't worry if you aren't keen on staying up all night to watch it live, you can catch up with any events you've missed on the channel.

And here's an idea of what Comic Con at Home has in store...

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this quiz, click here

Getty Images Lin Manuel Miranda, star of His Dark Materials, will be teasing details from the next series

On Thursday, the cast and crew of His Dark Materials will take part in a panel that discusses the show and the future second series and streaming service Disney+ will be previewing their brand new documentary about the world of Marvel Comics.

On Saturday, the animators who make The Simpsons are expected to do a panel explaining how they've been able to keep the world's longest-running scripted show going during lockdown.

And for all you dress-up fans out there, a massive online cosplay (short for costume play) competition is taking place on Friday and Saturday.

Getty Images Comic Con attendees love dressing up as their favourite characters - here is someone dressed up as Captain Marvel from a previous year

Known as the Masquerade, Comic Con will share photos online of the 50 cosplayers taking part.

Awards will then be given for Best In Show, Judges' Choice, Best Re-Creation, Best Original Design, Best Workmanship, Best Presentation, Best Group, and a prize for the funniest costume!

The Masquerade is a highlight for many Comic Con attendees.

Getty Images

Are you excited to see what Comic Con has in store? Will you be dressing up for Comic Con from home?

If you are dressing up, send us your pictures here and we'll make a gallery of your amazing Comic Con costumes!

