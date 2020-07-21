“I feel joyful there” young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown
Drama groups across the country had to close their doors due to the coronavirus lockdown.
Many drama students across the country missed out on rehearsals and performances.
Lot’s of them carried on doing classes online by video chat.
But is video chat as good as face to face lessons?
We caught up with some young actors from across the country to find out what their theatre group means to them and how they are coping without face to face lessons.