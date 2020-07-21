Would you like to do a DAY LONG lesson?

Getty Images

A school in Leicestershire is planning to hold day long lessons in the same subject when pupils return in September.

It's all part of a plan to minimize the number of people moving around, and therefore reduce the risk of anyone spreading coronavirus.

Manor High School hope the move - which will involve five hour lessons in one subject - will help the school return to normal capacity after the summer holidays.

We want to know what you think about this. Would you like to do a whole day of one lesson? Or, do you think five hours of one subject would be too much?

Is there any subject which you'd like to do all day or one you would really dislike? Vote below and you can let us know your thought in the comments below too.