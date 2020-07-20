The massive virtual Xbox event taking place this week!

Getty Images

Gaming fans everywhere rejoice, you'll be able to try out 60 new games at the Xbox Summer Game Festival this week.

The Summer Game Festival is going to be streaming live on Xbox One from 21 July to 27 July.

There will be more than 60 brand-new game demos for upcoming, unreleased Xbox games available to check out for free.

In normal circumstances, Xbox fans would have to attend the actual festival to get their hands on the games.

However, because of the coronavirus pandemic it's not possible to get loads of gaming fans together in an arena at the same time.

Fans will be able to download 60 new game demos from the Xbox dashboard - but only for a week.

The games will then automatically disappear until they are officially released.

The creators of the festival have stressed that a lot of the games which will be available to download as demos are in the very early stages of development.

This means they aren't completed yet and the creators want to hear from fans on how they can improve them before releasing the final product.

Microsoft

The organisers haven't given much away in terms of what games will be on offer but they have revealed a few names.

One of the games is called "Skatebird" and, as the name suggests, it involves a bird skateboarding around an arena.

There's another game called "Raji: An Ancient Epic" which is an action-adventure game set in ancient India.

It's all about a girl called Raji who has been chosen by the gods to stand up against the demonic invasion of the human realm.

Looking forward to trying the games? What do you think of the festival going online? Let us know in the comments.