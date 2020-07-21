Six-year-old Faith and her mum Serlina have launched new magazines to celebrate black children.

The magazines are called Cocoa Girl and Cocoa Boy; they aim to celebrate black children while teaching others about black culture.

The idea started when Faith had to find magazines to read as a part of her home schooling lessons during lockdown.

None of the magazines that she looked at had kids that looked like her in them, or on the front covers, so they decided to create their own.