Photos of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding released

Benjamin Wheeler

Photographs from Princess Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have been released by Buckingham Palace.

The first picture shows the couple smiling under an archway of flowers at their small ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints in Windsor.

In the other, they are outside the entrance with Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Benjamin Wheeler

Beatrice wore one of the Queen's own dresses, as well as a diamond fringe tiara which the monarch wore on her own wedding day in 1947.

Princess Beatrice's wedding was originally planned for 29 May, but had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus lockdown.

It was planned to be held at the Chapel Royal, St James Palace, in London and would have been a much bigger event.

The new venue of Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park - a short drive from Windsor Castle - is Beatrice's childhood home.

Getty Images In 1962 the Queen wore the dress

Beatrice's ivory dress was worn by the Queen to a film premiere in 1962.

The dress was remodelled and fitted by the Queen's senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, according to Buckingham Palace.

Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, also wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara loaned to her by her grandmother.

Getty Images The Queen wore the same tiara when she married Prince Philip in November 1947

Beatrice and her husband began dating in autumn 2018 and got engaged last September.