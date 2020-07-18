Coronavirus: When can I start playing football again?

Getty Images

The Football Association (FA) have published guidance for the return of outdoor grassroots football.

The government had stopped competitive contact sports because of coronavirus, but have now approved the FA's plans.

Grassroots football can now begin again, as long as clubs follow set guidelines.

Paul Kirkton, from Team Grassroots, told Newsround "it is brilliant news for the 11 million people who play in the grassroots game."

He said: "The announcement is absolutely fantastic for the spirit of the country... it will give a positive lift at a time when the country needs it."

Getty Images Millions of kids in the UK play the grassroots game every week, in leagues all over the UK

What do the guidelines say?

The FA have suggested a phased return to competitive football, so that clubs can slowly get ready for pre-season fixtures and the new season. Here are some of their main suggestions:

Until 31 July the overall group size of those training, including coaches, should be limited to 30 people.

From August, matches can begin again for pre-season fixtures, festivals and small sided football competitions.

Grassroots leagues, the men's National League System, the Women's Football Pyramid tiers 3 to 6, and FA Competitions can start from September.

All those taking part, including parents/ carers and spectators should follow government coronavirus guidelines and ensure that they are fully well before they take part and do not have any covid symptoms.

Social distancing should be in place before and after a match, as well as during breaks in play.

Ball handling should be kept to a minimum, with most contact between player's boots and the ball. The ball should also be regularly disinfected.

Goal celebrations should be avoided.

Equipment should not be shared, and all equipment should be regularly cleaned.

'Challenging times'

James Kendall, Director of Football Development at The FA, said: "We're delighted that the Government has given the go-ahead for competitive grassroots football to return. The past few months have been some of the most challenging times not just for football, but across society, and today's news will be welcomed by the grassroots football community all over the country.

"Now that we are able to look ahead to the new season, it's crucial that we continue to do all we can to follow safety measures, both as advised by the government and specifically for football." He added.

