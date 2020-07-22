Six-year-old writes book to raise money for the NHS

Maddie got the idea for her book from her love of unicorns!

Maddie is six and she and her mum have written a book to raise money for the NHS.

The story is all about an adventure with a unicorn and started with a home schooling English exercise.

Maddie and her family have been shielding since the start of lockdown.

Not being able to go outside, to the shops or to school, has been very tough on the family and they decided to jazz up their home schooling with a very special story. The book celebrates the diversity in Maddie's community.

All profits will go to the NHS, Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and Young Minds.

The book is all about celebrating who you are and has a very strong message.

In the story, Rosie wakes one morning to find a rainbow unicorn outside her bedroom window.

They fly around her village, meeting local people from all over the world.

Rosie tells the unicorn that people come from all kinds of different families, they have different religions, different accents and many varying colours of skin.

SALLY PENNI This is the front cover of the book!

Maddie, who hasn't been able to go to school during lockdown has said:

"It's very exciting to have a book where the characters look like me and my friends" and that she can't wait to show her friends and teachers.

Maddie's family is mixed-heritage and her mum wanted people to know that it's important for everyone to feel represented in picture books.

She said: "it is so important for our children and many others to see picture book heroes and heroines who look like them. Not all little girls have long blonde hair and big blue eyes."