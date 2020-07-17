play
Coronavirus: Record case numbers for the United States, Brazil and India

Last updated at 15:12
trump-holds-up-document-highlighting-which-countries-are-best-prepared-for-pandemicGetty Images
President Trump has argued the United States is well prepared for the coronavirus pandemic

The United States has achieved an unfortunate record - the most new Coronavirus cases in one day, with 77,000 new positive tests.

It puts the country at the centre of the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 3.5 million cases, according to John Hopkins University, which has been tracking the outbreak across the world.

In Brazil, the health ministry has said there are more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

India, which is home to a population of more than a billion people, has also passed the million case mark.

Experts say the figures are still low given the size of the country, but have warned the numbers will rise.

Brazil, India and the US are the only three countries so far to record more than a million coronavirus cases.

Growing figures in the United States

While some states in the US have seen the number of cases fall, other states have only just started seeing sharp increases similar to those seen in European countries before lockdown began.

The renewed surge is being driven by fresh outbreaks in the south and west of the country, which have seen infection rates go up since states started easing lockdown restrictions at the end of May.

Florida, South Carolina and Texas all saw their highest numbers of new cases on Thursday. Arizona has also seen large increases recently.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country's top health official for infectious diseases, said earlier this week: "We haven't even begun to see the end of [the virus] yet."

Vanderlecia puts on personal protective equipmentReuters
Brazil's president one of the 2 million cases

Brazil is the second-worst affected country, after the US.

The country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, is currently isolating after a positive test. He had previously been dismissive of the illness, saying, "I'm not going to be brought down by a little flu".

The first outbreaks were in the country's Amazon region, but have now started to spread to other parts of the country.

Brazil has been criticised for not testing enough people, with experts predicting the true number of cases could be far higher.

Médecins Sans Frontières - an international medical humanitarian group - say that Brazil's lack of testing was a "major failure".

A health worker in PPE talking to a woman during a swab Covid-19 rapid antigen tests at a government school.Getty Images
India has ramped up testing in recent weeks
India passes the million case mark

India added nearly 35,000 cases of coronavirus in just 24 hours to reach one million cases.

It has the world's third-largest case load, after the US and Brazil.

India confirmed its first case at the end of January, but then slowed the outbreak.

Experts believe it was slowed down a bit because of an early decision by the government - in March - to stop all international flights and enter a strict lockdown that lasted nearly two months.

However, that national lockdown ended and 'local lockdowns' started to be used.

Much like in the US and Brazil, cases have spread to parts of the country that had previously experienced relatively low numbers of cases.

For example, cities in the north, like the capital Delhi, are now seeing fairly low numbers of cases, while Bangalore and Chennai in the south are currently locked down.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • I don’t feel TOO upset about the news. I feel sorry for people who lives on those countries though.

  • That’s so sad 🥺. My dad and my step and half siblings live in America and I’m so worried for them. My step step sister is especially at risk because she has had a heart orperation. I hate covid!

    ✨🦜Heidi✨🦜
    Message from Newsround

    We're sorry to hear that you are going through a difficult time. It could really help to talk to someone about how you are feeling. You can confide in any trusted adult such as a parent, relative or teacher, but if there is no one you feel you can speak to, you can call Childline on 0800 11 11 - calls are free, confidential and won't show up on any bill. You can also visit the Childline website at childline.org.uk, and there is a free Childline app you can download called For Me.

    Do try to speak to someone as soon as possible. You might be surprised to find out how much better you feel when you share your feelings.

    Newsround

  • WOW! That is bad!
    🐈🎵Sylve💎🐈
    👊👀Adventure Starts at the End of Your Comfort Zone👀👊
    🍍👑Be a pineapple: stand tall, wear a crown & be sweet!👑🍍

  • Of course there would be record cases in the USA. Their president is Trump and Trump gives the worst coronavirus updates.

    • Miaowpasta replied: I totally agree

