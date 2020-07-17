Coronavirus: Record case numbers for the United States, Brazil and India

Getty Images President Trump has argued the United States is well prepared for the coronavirus pandemic

The United States has achieved an unfortunate record - the most new Coronavirus cases in one day, with 77,000 new positive tests.

It puts the country at the centre of the coronavirus pandemic with nearly 3.5 million cases, according to John Hopkins University, which has been tracking the outbreak across the world.

In Brazil, the health ministry has said there are more than 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

India, which is home to a population of more than a billion people, has also passed the million case mark.

Experts say the figures are still low given the size of the country, but have warned the numbers will rise.

Brazil, India and the US are the only three countries so far to record more than a million coronavirus cases.

Growing figures in the United States

While some states in the US have seen the number of cases fall, other states have only just started seeing sharp increases similar to those seen in European countries before lockdown began.

The renewed surge is being driven by fresh outbreaks in the south and west of the country, which have seen infection rates go up since states started easing lockdown restrictions at the end of May.

Florida, South Carolina and Texas all saw their highest numbers of new cases on Thursday. Arizona has also seen large increases recently.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the country's top health official for infectious diseases, said earlier this week: "We haven't even begun to see the end of [the virus] yet."

Brazil's president one of the 2 million cases

Brazil is the second-worst affected country, after the US.

The country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, is currently isolating after a positive test. He had previously been dismissive of the illness, saying, "I'm not going to be brought down by a little flu".

The first outbreaks were in the country's Amazon region, but have now started to spread to other parts of the country.

Brazil has been criticised for not testing enough people, with experts predicting the true number of cases could be far higher.

Médecins Sans Frontières - an international medical humanitarian group - say that Brazil's lack of testing was a "major failure".

Getty Images India has ramped up testing in recent weeks

India passes the million case mark

India added nearly 35,000 cases of coronavirus in just 24 hours to reach one million cases.

It has the world's third-largest case load, after the US and Brazil.

India confirmed its first case at the end of January, but then slowed the outbreak.

Experts believe it was slowed down a bit because of an early decision by the government - in March - to stop all international flights and enter a strict lockdown that lasted nearly two months.

However, that national lockdown ended and 'local lockdowns' started to be used.

Much like in the US and Brazil, cases have spread to parts of the country that had previously experienced relatively low numbers of cases.

For example, cities in the north, like the capital Delhi, are now seeing fairly low numbers of cases, while Bangalore and Chennai in the south are currently locked down.