Prime minister hopes for a return to 'normality' by Christmas

Coronavirus restrictions are being relaxed again in England, with a plan outlined by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson says he is "hoping for the best and planning for the worst", with current changes in rules bringing a "significant return to normality" by Christmas, he said.

The prime minister explained during a news conference at Downing Street that the plan "remains conditional" on the UK pulling together to win its "long fight" against the virus.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will all make their own decisions on when coronavirus restrictions should end or be changed.

So what has Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today?

Social Distancing

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson says social distancing will stay in place for now, but may be scrapped from as early as November - saying family and friends could potentially hug again by Christmas.

"Throughout this period we will look to allow more close contact between friends and family where we can," he said.

Public Transport

Mr Johnson has encouraged adults to use public transport again.

"In England from today we are making clear that anybody can use public transport while encouraging people to consider alternative means of transport where they're available," Boris Johnson said.

The government is encouraging more adults to leave their homes and work as they used to, in the hope that it will improve Britain's economy, which is the amount of money the UK makes through the buying and selling of things.

The rules if you're using public transport haven't changed though, if you're 11 or older you still have to wear masks on public transport in England.

Getty Images From August 1, the government say adults can use regularly use public transport and don't have to work from home anymore

Adults no longer working from home

From August 1 the Government will change its advice on working from home, to give business owners the choice over whether to ask staff to come into work or to continue to work from home.

"Instead of government telling people to work from home, we're going to give employers more discretion and ask them to make decisions about how their staff work safely," said Mr Johnson.

"That could mean, of course, continuing to work from home which is one way of working safely and which has worked for many employers and employees.

"Whatever employers decide they should consult closely with their employees, and only ask people to return to their place of work if it is safe."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he will look at the details of the government's plan to get people back to work but stressed "this can't be done on a wing on a prayer and requires a credible plan and national leadership".

Getty Images There are plans to trial fans returning to stadiums to watch sport

Fans in sport stadiums?

The government has outlined plans for fans to return to sports stadiums and venues from October.

The prime minister said trials would begin to see larger gatherings watching sporting events.

The upcoming World Snooker Championship in Sheffield, the Glorious Goodwood horse racing festival and two men's county cricket friendly matches are set to be among the pilot sport events.

The government said the "events have been carefully selected to represent a range of sports and indoor and outdoor spectator environments".

Fans at sports grounds have been banned since March as part of social distancing measures.

Getty Images Local areas will be able to decided whether to enforce lockdowns if there is a coronavirus outbreak

Local lockdowns

From 18 July local councils in England will be able to make independent decisions on how to tackle coronavirus outbreaks, without the help of the government.

It means local authorities will be able to make decisions on local lockdowns, like the one seen in Leicester.

In the event of an outbreak, councils can decide to close businesses, shut outdoor spaces and cancel events.

Announcing the plans, the prime minister said: "At the start of the pandemic, we knew far less about the spread of the virus and we had to take blanket national measures.

"National lockdown was undoubtedly the right thing to do and has saved many thousands of lives.

"Now, however, we know more about the virus, and our intelligence about where it is spreading is vastly improved.

"That means we can control it through targeted local action instead."

What else is allowed?

Most remaining leisure centres are allowed to reopen on August 1.

Wedding receptions with up to 30 people will be allowed.

Bowling alleys and skating rinks will be allowed to reopen from August 1.

Live audiences can return to theatres and concert halls on 1 August if trials at sporting events are a success.

What else is still not allowed?

Soft play areas - Indoor obstacle courses with ball-pools and slides still have to remain closed.

Soft play areas have to remain closed

'Planning for the worst'

Despite plans to return to 'normal', Mr Johnson says it is possible the risk of infection from the virus could be higher in the winter, and that the country is "planning for the worst".

But he strongly believes the country should also hope for the best.

In a bid to control the virus, Mr Johnson said coronavirus testing capacity would be expanded to 500,000 per day, or 3.5 million per week, by the end of October.

NHS extra funding

Mr Johnson also confirmed an extra £3bn in funding for the NHS in England, to help it prepare for a possible second wave of the virus, he said Covid-19 could become worse in winter.

The prime minister said: "We're making sure we're ready for winter and planning for the worst."

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also receive additional funds, Mr Johnson added.