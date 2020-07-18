Bilbies are 'thriving' in the wild in Australia again

Things are looking pretty good for the Bilby!

Bilbies are marsupials - meaning they're part of the same family as kangaroos and koalas - and can only be found in Australia.

There are only thought to be around 10,000 Bilbies left in the wild, and they are listed as vulnerable to extinction.

But, last year conservationists released 50 Bilbies into Mallee Cliffs National Park to help try to increase their numbers in the wild.

One year on, and things are looking pretty good for the Bilby...

Video by Isabelle Rodd