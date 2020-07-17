Chocolate bars are shrinking to help you be healthy (but the prices aren't changing)

Mondelez

Cadbury's has announced they will be shrinking some of their chocolate bars.

But, sorry to bring you bad news, the prices won't be changing.

Multipacks of Wispa, Double Decker, Bournvillie classics and Boost bars will all be getting a little smaller.

Mondelez, the company who own Cadbury, say they are doing it to help you eat more healthily.

"We must play our part in tackling obesity and are committed to doing so without compromising on consumer choice," said Louise Stigant, UK managing director at Mondelez International.

However, they did confirm that single-serve bars wouldn't be changing size or price as the company wanted to offer "different portion sizes for different occasions."

Getty Images Could shrinking chocolate bars be the best way to help people get healthy?

Why does Cadbury's think we need help eating less chocolate?

Tthe Government has been encouraging companies who produce sweets, crisps and chocolate to downsize their products to help people in the UK improve their diet.

In 2019 the famous Dairy Milk bar was also shrunk , and it is hoped that by making some chocolate bars smaller people will be encouraged to make healthier life style decisions.

The multipack bars being shrunk by Cadbury's this year will make them all come in at under 200 calories per bar.

A focus on portion control is recognised as one of the most effective ways of helping people balance their calorie intake." Louise Stigant , UK Managing Director at Mondelēz International

There has also been an announcement that sweets and chocolate directly aimed at children will also get smaller and have less sugar in.

Fudge, Chomp and Curly Wurlys have already had some changes made to make them a little healthier and now all contain less than 100 calories.

100 calories according the NHS is about the same as four heaped teaspoons of sugar - so your chocolate will still be pretty sweet!

Cadbury's want to help people stay healthy and still enjoy a chocolaty treat as part as healthy, well balanced diet.