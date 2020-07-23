How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Summer is usually a popular time for circuses, but the lockdown has meant that 16-year-old tightrope walker Ksenia has had to stop performing, along with lots of other artists.

Performers from a number of different circuses recently called on the government to support the industry as they believe it could be at risk of collapsing if they aren't given financial help to keep going.

So what's life like for a circus performer who can't work at the moment? Here's how Ksenia's been getting on.