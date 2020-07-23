play
Watch Newsround

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Summer is usually a popular time for circuses, but the lockdown has meant that 16-year-old tightrope walker Ksenia has had to stop performing, along with lots of other artists.

Performers from a number of different circuses recently called on the government to support the industry as they believe it could be at risk of collapsing if they aren't given financial help to keep going.

So what's life like for a circus performer who can't work at the moment? Here's how Ksenia's been getting on.

Watch more videos

Video

How has lockdown affected circus performers?

Video

How do we keep our pets happy when we're out the house?

Video

Kids become wildlife photographers during lockdown

Video

'I feel joyful there' young actors on missing theatre groups during lockdown

Video

Meet the girl behind two new black culture magazines

Video

Meet the young football fan trying to save his team!

Video

Ballet school hopes to inspire kids in Nigeria

Video

11-year-old creates her own princess with glasses

Video

What are the latest rules on face masks?

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Top Stories

Antarctica

'Dangerous' methane gas leaking from Antarctica seabed

comments
roblox-party-place.

Roblox rolls out Party Place

comments
cake.

Can you guess what is cake and what isn't?

comments
Newsround Home