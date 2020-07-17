Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen

Reuters

On Friday, Second World War veteran and champion NHS fundraiser Captain Tom Moore will be knighted by the Queen in a special open-air ceremony.

Earlier this year, 100-year-old Sir Tom inspired millions of people to donate to the NHS after walking 100 laps of his garden as part of a fundraiser for the health service.

He raised more than £32 million for the NHS during a critical period of the coronavirus pandemic.

On Twitter, Sir Tom said "It is going to be the most special of days for me."

He will be joined by his daughter Hannah and grandchildren, Benji and Georgia for the ceremony.

PA Media This is the first knighthood the Queen will carry out in person since the beginning of the pandemic

Sir Tom's knighthood will be carried out in an outside courtyard within Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been isolating during the pandemic.

While other investitures (a fancy word for giving someone an honour) have been delayed by lockdown, a special exception has been made for Sir Tom.

Buckingham Palace says that strict social distancing rules will be followed throughout the ceremony.