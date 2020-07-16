Lockdown restrictions in Leicester will be 'eased'

Joe Giddens/PA A closed play area in Leicester

Health secretary Matt Hancock has announced that the government will be easing lockdown restrictions in the city of Leicester on 24 July.

While lockdown restrictions were slowly relaxed across the UK, on 29 June Leicester was kept under stricter control because they had a much higher infection rate than the rest of the UK.

Mr Hancock announced that the infection rate is still much higher than the national average, but it is lower than it was two weeks ago.

This means the government will be able to relax some of the stricter lockdown rules in Leicester, including the opening of some non essential shops, primary schools, nurseries and allowing gatherings of up to six people.

However, restaurants and cafes will remain closed until the infection rate is lower.

Joe Giddens / PA Media Members of the public visiting a test centre in Leicester

Mr Hancock says that they will review the situation in Leicester again in two weeks, and he thanked the people of Leicester for following the rules.

Some people in Leicester are unhappy with the way the government has handled the situation.

The Mayor of Leicester - Sir Peter Soulsby - has accused the government of being too strict by shutting down all of the city.

Sir Peter says that data shows that infection rates are higher in certain neighbourhoods and that the continued lockdown has put Leicester residents in a "messy situation".

Mr Hancock said: "Some say that the local lockdown is unnecessary.

"I wish this were true, but sadly it remains vital for the health of everyone in Leicester and the rest of the country that these restrictions stay in place.

"I hope that this careful easing of restrictions will provide some comfort to people in Leicester and Leicestershire."