Chester Zoo has welcomed twin bear cubs!

The brother and sister are called Pacha and Mateo
Chester Zoo welcomed some brand new additions to its animal family earlier this year.
A pair of Andean bear cubs were born in January and the furry twins, called Pacha and Mateo, are now beginning to venture out and explore their surroundings away from the comfort of their mother Lima.
They are the first bears of their kind to be born in the UK. Experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 Andean bears are currently living in the wild.
The cubs are becoming more confident and are exploring their surroundings
Andean bears are known for being shy and peaceful animals
