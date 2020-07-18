Chester Zoo has welcomed twin bear cubs!

Chester Zoo The brother and sister are called Pacha and Mateo

Chester Zoo welcomed some brand new additions to its animal family earlier this year.

A pair of Andean bear cubs were born in January and the furry twins, called Pacha and Mateo, are now beginning to venture out and explore their surroundings away from the comfort of their mother Lima.

They are the first bears of their kind to be born in the UK. Experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 Andean bears are currently living in the wild.

Chester Zoo The cubs are becoming more confident and are exploring their surroundings

Andean bear facts! Andean bears are also known as spectacled bears. They get their unique name from the white circles many of them have around their eyes which make them look like they're wearing huge glasses!

They can be found in a number of South American countries including Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia.

The children's character Paddington is actually an Andean bear! He comes from the "deepest, darkest Peru"

Despite their size (some of the adult bears can reach six feet in height) Andean bears are actually really shy! They are known for their peaceful nature and they tend to avoid contact with humans