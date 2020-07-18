play
Watch Newsround

Chester Zoo has welcomed twin bear cubs!

Last updated at 06:14
comments
View Comments (1)
Andean cubsChester Zoo
The brother and sister are called Pacha and Mateo

Chester Zoo welcomed some brand new additions to its animal family earlier this year.

A pair of Andean bear cubs were born in January and the furry twins, called Pacha and Mateo, are now beginning to venture out and explore their surroundings away from the comfort of their mother Lima.

They are the first bears of their kind to be born in the UK. Experts estimate that fewer than 10,000 Andean bears are currently living in the wild.

Andean-cub.Chester Zoo
The cubs are becoming more confident and are exploring their surroundings
Andean-cubs.Chester Zoo
Andean bears are known for being shy and peaceful animals

More like this

A bear standing on a rock
play
0:14

I saw a bear.....where???

Chester the teddy bear cooking
image

Teddy bear adventures to brighten up lockdown walks

Giant-wombat.

Mega-wombat the size of a bear discovered!

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Cool
    I've never been to Chester Zoo though 🦸🏼‍♀️🦸🏾‍♀️🦸🏽‍♀️

Top Stories

the-queen-knighting-captain-sir-tom-moore

Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

comments
40
Boris Johnson at Downing Street on Friday morning

Prime Minister hopes for a return to 'normality' by Christmas

comments
37
hands-showing-small-chocolate

No, that chocolate bar isn't far away, it really is smaller

comments
8
Newsround Home