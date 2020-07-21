play
What do kids in Leicester think of local lockdown continuing

Two weeks ago the city of Leicester was put into local lockdown, with stricter measures in place than in the rest of the country.

This meant places like schools and shops, which had recently reopened, had to close their doors again.

On Thursday Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said a stricter lockdown in Leicester will be eased after a drop in coronavirus cases.

That means some restrictions will be lifted from 24 July "but not all" following a prolonged lockdown.

