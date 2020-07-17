Starting a new school: You told us how are you feeling about it

Getty Images

Lots of you will have been learning at home over the last few months - but in September most schools will finally go back.

For some of you that might mean starting a new school, and we want to know how you're feeling about it!

You might be excited about making new friends, or learning new subjects. Maybe you're sad about leaving your old school and teachers behind - or maybe a bit of both! Here are some of your messages.

And here are some of the comments you left on the website:

I am excited! All of my friends are going to different schools but it is ok because I will see them loads! Marshmellowbunny

I am excited and also a little nervous though as there will be way more homework and new people. Lady Jane

I would have liked to see all my friends before I leave but I'm happy that I'll make new friends and have new experiences and new memories. I'll miss my friends but I will enjoy my time in my new school. hairstable9

I am in year 6 and I'm looking forward to going back to school next week, but I'm sad that I'm going to have to leave when I won't get to do all the things that we would have done at the end of the year. Dolphin110

New starts and changes can also bring up questions, like what if you get lost on your first day? What to do if you don't know anyone? Is the uniform comfortable?

We spoke to some children preparing to go up to high school, and got answers from some kids who had already made the move and had all the answers.