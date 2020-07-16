Shamima Begum: The court has ruled she can return to the UK to fight for her citizenship

PA Shamima Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green in London when she left the UK in 2015 to join Islamic State in Syria

Shamima Begum will be allowed to come back into the UK to challenge the government's removal of her citizenship.

The decision was made by judges sitting in the Court of Appeal, which deals with objections to decisions made in the lower courts. They said Shamima hadn't been given a fair trial as she wasn't in the UK at the time the decision was made.

It means the 20-year-old, who left her home in Bethnal Green back in 2015 to join the terrorist group Islamic State (IS) in Syria, will now be able to appeal the decision over her citizenship in a court in London. The government is required to find a way for her to return to the country to do so.

Shamima's solicitor said: "Ms Begum has never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story. She is not afraid of facing British justice, she welcomes it. But the stripping of her citizenship without a chance to clear her name is not justice, it is the opposite."

The Home Office, which is the branch of the government that made the initial decision under the then Home Secretary Sajid Javid, has described the court's decision as "very disappointing". It plans to "apply for permission to appeal".

What happened to Shamima Begum?

In February 2015, 15-year-old Shamima Begum left her East London home along with two other teenage girls to join the militant group Islamic State.

They travelled to Turkey and then on to Syria where IS was largely based.

Once in Syria, Shamima married a Dutch IS fighter and lived in the city of Raqqa, which was an IS-controlled city.

Shamima lived under IS rule for more than three years. She was later found in a Syrian refugee camp in 2019 where she had a baby. Sadly, her child became ill and passed away.

What is citizenship?

Citizenship is a person's right by law to live in a particular country.

If a person has citizenship in a nation, they can live there and they can't be sent away or denied entry.

In the UK, you can become a British citizen if you, or your parents, are born in the UK, if you've lived in the UK for five years, or if you marry a British citizen and have been in the UK for three years.

Why was Shamima's citizenship removed?

Shamima will now be able to return to the UK to challenge the decision on her citizenship

British people can lose their citizenship for a very limited number of reasons including:

if it is for the public good and the individual won't be made stateless - removal of citizenship may be in the public interest if a person is involved in terrorism, serious organised crime or war crimes

if a person was granted citizenship through fraud

Shamima's citizenship was removed on the grounds that it would be for the public good. In order for this to be done legally, a person needs to be have citizenship elsewhere. It was ruled that the decision to take away Shamima's citizenship was legal as she was a citizen of Bangladesh which is where her mother was born.

A person is able to challenge a decision to strip them of their citizenship.