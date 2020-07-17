Life after lockdown: Your questions answered

Life has certainly been different for millions of people since March as the country dealt with coronavirus.

Schools closed, shops shut their doors and lots of you were unable to see family and friends for more than a hundred days.

Since the start of July lockdown has started to ease with new rules in place to try and keep you safe.

Some children have told Newsround that they’re still a bit worried about what life will be like in the future as things start to return to normal.

We asked Dr Will Shield, Child and Educational Psychologist at Exeter University to answer some of your questions.