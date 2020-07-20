Shielding is the name given to the government's guidelines for people who were most at risk of getting seriously ill if they caught coronavirus.

People who are shielding were told not to leave the house, at all!

In July 2020 the rules for people shielding changed.

After 12 weeks of staying at home, people were allowed to go outside again and follow the social distancing rules in place.

Martin has been speaking to Nadine, Ralph and Holde who have all been shielding, to find out what it's been like for them and how they feel now restrictions are easing.