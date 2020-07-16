Two British families have told Newsround that they were "amazed" and "excited" to be taking part in the final Harry Potter reading series in their only TV interviews.

The Patels from London and the McKennas from Belfast recorded themselves reading the final chapter of the first book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

It's part of 'Harry Potter At Home' which was launched by author J.K. Rowling and the Wizarding World website - the online home of Harry Potter - to help people stay entertained during lockdown.

Watch them speak exclusively to Newsround about their magical experience!