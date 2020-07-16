Coronavirus: From gardening to baking, what lockdown skills have you learnt?

Getty Images

From baking to painting, some of you might have been trying out a new skill during lockdown.

Many of you have been staying at home during lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

You might have had to be a bit more creative to have fun when you weren't allowed to go out much.

We want to know what you've been doing to pass the time and if you've learnt any new skills during lockdown.

Have you been trying your hand at a bit of crafting and DIY, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or discovered you have a green thumb by trying out gardening?

Or maybe you've learnt a new language, improved your sports or gaming skills, created your own dance routines, or painted some cracking pictures?

Have you learnt how to play a new musical instrument, how to care for a new pet, ride a bike, written a story, or created an epic science experiment or invention?

No matter how big or small, we want to hear from you! Tell us what inspired you to want to try learning a new skill.

You can send in a picture to our uploader, or write in our comments section below!

