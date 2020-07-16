Parliament: Should it stay in London, move to York, or go somewhere else?

PA

The iconic home of Britain's MPs and Lords is being refurbished, and they're on the lookout for a, temporary, new home.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has suggested the city of York as a possible option.

He said the government was considering establishing a hub in the city and "it would therefore make sense to consider this as a potential location".

A review is under way on how to handle the repair works at Parliament, which some people think could cost £6 billion.

What is parliament? It's where politicians meet to decide laws and make decisions for the United Kingdom. For example, how money is spent on schools, hospitals and the police. It's made up of three parts: The House of Commons,

The House of Lords, and

The Monarchy.

Parliament voted in 2018 for work to take place, and it could mean they need to leave for six years.

The plans are now being reviewed due to the impact of coronavirus on public finances.

The move, if it happens, is expected to take place around 2025.

So if it does go ahead, where do you think Parliament should be moved to? Let us know what you think in the comments.

For are six suggestions to get you thinking.

Morecambe Bay

Getty Images

Having parliament in Morecambe Bay could be a good way to unite the four UK nations, with the centre point of the UK thought to be in the middle of Morecambe Bay.

With this area boasting some of the most beautiful coastline in Britain, MPs could pop off for an ice cream between debates and meetings, and appreciate more picturesque scenery than the streets of London.

Do we even need any more suggestions?

This field in the centre of England (and a touring schedule)

BBC News

There are Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish political chambers, so could this work as an English parliament? The the UK's MPs could spend the six years touring the whole nation?

The Ordnance Survey, who are in charge of making maps, has calculated the exact geographical centre of England to be Lindley Hall Farm Leicestershire. So, this field seems the perfect place to host the English leg.

MPs probably wouldn't be too thrilled with the idea as it is literally just a field, so they've need to build some kind of structure to meet and hold debates in - a giant shed or tent maybe?

It misses the mark on lots of criteria but Mr Johnson has said that 'costs should be kept to a minimum, so this option this would certainly tick that box.

Richmond House

Forbes Massie Studio/PA

Back in 2018 when the plans for refurbishment were voted on, this location, which used to house the Department of Health, was proposed as the new home for the House of Commons.

It would make the move convenient due to it's location on Whitehall, close to the current parliament, but lots of changes to Richmond House have been suggested to make it suitable.

The proposal was to demolish most of Richmond House to make way for a new Commons chamber housed in a new six-floor building, but with a far less elaborate decoration and style compared to the original.

Queen Elizabeth II Centre

Getty Images

Also known as the QEII, the London exhibition centre has been put forward as an option for where the House of Lords could meet.

It's certainly large in size and has a central London location, but doesn't quite give the same sense of history and majesty as the Houses of Parliament.

It's already owned by the government, and operated by Department for Communities and Local Government, so could be one of the easiest options on the table.

City Hall

The building has been home to the Greater London Authority since 2002

Currently the home of the London mayor's office, the modern and eye catching building is owned by the Greater London Authority .

It's also somewhere Mr Johnson knows well, having been London's mayor from 2008-2016, so perhaps it not entirely surprising that Mr Johnson has put it forward as an option.

However current London mayor Sadiq Khan has recently said that City Hall may be relocated from its current building alongside the Thames to the Docklands area of the city as part of coronavirus cost-cutting measures.

Buckingham Palace

PA Media

The Queen is currently at Windsor Castle, having stayed there throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Could Buckingham Palace be somewhere MPs could move into? Would the Queen mind lending it out?

It's not been suggested by anyone so far, but given that the Houses of Parliament - officially called the Palace of Westminster - still technically belongs to the royal family and was a former royal residence, it's not a completely crazy idea.