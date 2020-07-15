Birmingham 2022: Children wanted for 'Mascot Maker' contest

Birmingham 2022

Have you got a great idea for a new Commonwealth Games mascot? Now you've a chance to see it become a reality.

A new "Mascot Maker" competition has been launched to find a child to design the official mascot for the Commonwealth Games in two years' time.

Children between the ages of five and 15, from across the country can take part, with the the winner set to be given tickets for the Birmingham 2022 Opening Ceremony.

Fun Fact! The first Commonwealth Games mascot was Keyano, a brown bear from Canada!

Designs can be drawings, paintings or collages and the deadline for entries to the Birmingham 2022 website is 5 August 2020.

What should the mascot be like?

The new mascot should be something which "reflects the identity, heritage, and culture of the West Midlands, and embodies everything the region stands for: youthfulness, diversity, dynamism and creativity".

The entries that best reflect these attributes will inspire the official Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mascot.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Borobi was the mascot for the 2018 Commonwealth Games

This mascot will be seen by more than a billion people and become an iconic symbol in the run up to, and during, the games.

Are there different age categories?

There are three age categories for this competition, 5-8 years old, 9-11 years old and 12-15 years old.

Each age category will have a shortlist of ten entries with one finalist from each age category.

These three finalists will be announced in November 2020, and go through to the final stage of the competition.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Clyde was the mascot for the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow

Who are the judges?

Entries will be judged by a panel that includes English athletes such as squash player Sarah-Jane Perry, Para track and field competitor Katrina Hart and weightlifter Sarah Davies.

The mascot is due to be revealed later this year, but some ideas have already been put forward at a "Virtual Mascot Summit".

There children from across Birmingham and the West Midlands put forward some ideas for what the values, characteristics, and movements the new mascot should have.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games are due to be held from 27 July to 7 August 2022.