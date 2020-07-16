Scientific study reveals how many hotdogs a person can eat in one go

Getty Images

No matter how tasty you find hotdogs - a new study has shown there IS a limit to how many you can eat in one go.

Can you guess the number...?

It's 84!

A sports medicine specialist at High Point University in North Carolina did the research, and described 84 hotdogs as "the maximum possible limit for a Usain Bolt-type performance".

The analysis is based on 39 years of historical data from a famous hotdog eating contest in America, called Nathan's.

Scientists looked at what competitors ate, and applied it to the latest sports science theory, which uses mathematical modelling to project trends in performance.

So far, no one has eaten this number of hotdogs. The record stands at 75, which was set earlier this year by a man who goes by the name of "Joey Jaws".

The lead scientist said that this prediction should be valid unless "a new kind of competitor" shows up - but he said that would probably have to be someone who had a metabolic condition so fast, they wouldn't be a human!