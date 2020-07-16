Getting lost? New uniforms? Your moving school questions answered

After a very strange summer term, with many of you doing school work at home or studying in special set-ups at school, many of you will be heading off into your summer holidays knowing you're going to be heading into new schools in September.

Whether it is making the move to secondary from primary, or from lower to middle.

But new starts and changes can bring up questions, like what if you get lost on your first day? What to do if you don't know anyone? Is the uniform comfortable?

We spoke to some children preparing to make the move, and got answers from some kids who had already made the move and had all the answers.

Check out the video.