We meet one of the winners of the Anne Frank writing competition

The winners of a brand new writing competition aimed at fighting prejudice have been announced.

Inspired by the life of Anne Frank, the competition encouraged young people in lockdown to write about their experiences of prejudice in the UK.

Entrants to the competition - which was open to 10-15 year olds - were judged on the creativity and quality of their writing and the strength of their anti-prejudice message.

One of the winners was 11-year-old Siella and she spoke to Newsround about her gold award for a poem called "Black Lives Matters".

In the poem, she spoke about the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, in America and about the need for all people to be treated the same, no matter their background.