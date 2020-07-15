Anne Frank inspires new writing award

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. We speak to Siella - one of the winners of the brand new Anne Frank writing competition

The winners of a brand new writing competition aimed at fighting prejudice have been announced.

Inspired by the life of Anne Frank, the competition encouraged young people in lockdown to write about their experiences of prejudice in the UK.

Entrants to the competition - which was open to 10-15 year olds - were judged on the creativity and quality of their writing and the strength of their anti-prejudice message.

One of the winners was 11-year-old Siella and she spoke to Newsround about her gold award for a poem called "Black Lives Matters".

In the poem, she spoke about the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, in America and about the need for all people to be treated the same, no matter their background.

What is prejudice and what does it mean? Prejudice is when a person has negative feelings about someone else without actually getting to know them. It might be because of the way someone looks, what religion they follow or what country they come from.

The competition was run by education charity the Anne Frank Trust UK and the winners were chosen by award winning author, Bernardine Evaristo and award winning poet Anthony Anaxagorou.

Who was Anne Frank?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch Anne Frank: A Life in Hiding - A Newsround special

The competition was inspired by Anne Frank, who was a teenager in the Netherlands during the Holocaust.

She lived in Amsterdam with her family, but - in 1942 - the Franks were forced to go into hiding from the Nazis who wanted to get rid of Europe's Jewish population.

During this time in hiding, Anne kept a diary, which would go on to become one of the most famous books in the whole world.

But she would never live to see her dream of being a writer become a reality, as she was tragically killed in the Holocaust.

Lots of people have been inspired by the writing of Anne Frank because she talked about acceptance and everyone getting along.

Tim Robertson, Chief Executive of the Anne Frank Trust UK said: "There are huge differences between then and now, but it's clear that the social distancing needed for Covid-19 can spill over all too easily into blaming, othering and discrimination - like the appalling rise in hate crimes towards people perceived as Chinese."

"That's why we're launching our Anne Frank Creative Writing Awards - to inspire young people to tell their stories and speak out, to create understanding across differences, to help make Britain during coronavirus a kinder and more equal place."