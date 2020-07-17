Emoji day: Find out more about them and their history

Newsround

Happy, sad, silly, you probably use emojis every day when you are messaging your friends but did you know they are celebrated each year?

July 17 is Emoji day, a chance to think about all the funny faces and amazing pictures we use to show how we are feeling without words.

The day to mark this international, digital language is on July 17 because that is the date shown on most calendar emojis.

The first emojis were invented by Japanese designer Shigetaka Kurita in 1999 and since they have become so popular that now around 10 billion are sent each day!

Top three

With 2666 to chose from it is hard to know which one to use but there are three that are most often used, according to emoji experts Emojipedia.

Tears of joy

This Emoji is the most popular and is called tears of joy but can also be used to show laughing and crying at the same time.

Red heart

At number two its the classic red heart. It shows you love someone or something, what a nice one to send.

Smiley heart eyes

Rounding out the top three is the heart-eyes emoji. Usually used to show you like what you are seeing. Would it be the top emoji if people didn't sometimes use the cat variant?

