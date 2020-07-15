play
Artist Banksy painting coronavirus message on London Tube

Last updated at 06:24
Coronavirus inspired Banksy artwork appears on the Tube in London

Street artist Banksy has covered the inside of a London Underground carriage with graffiti displaying a message about the spread of coronavirus.

The world famous graffiti artist posted a video on his Instagram account showing how he gained access to the Tube train, spraying images of rats sneezing all over the inside of the carriages.

The artwork seems to be encouraging passengers to wear masks on the underground and on his Instagram post, Banksy wrote: "If you don't mask - you don't get."

Although his identity is a secret, in the video, the artist appears several times himself, wearing a mask and PPE suit. Banksy is seen carrying a paint sprayer and stencils onto the train which was travelling along the Circle Line of the underground.

On a couple of occasions fellow passengers look pretty interested to see what Banksy is up to, but the artist continues to paint his designs on the walls and doors of the train carriage.

Despite graffiti being a crime, many people pay thousands of pounds for Banksy's artwork. However, other graffiti artists are sometimes prosecuted or even put in prison for doing the same thing.

Let us know what you think of Banksy's latest work in the comments.

Banksy ratBanksy
Banksy spray painted his tag in the colour of a medical face mask

Banksy has been busy during lockdown. He painted a picture of NHS superheroes on the walls of a hospital in Southampton and even graffitied his own bathroom with his famous images of rats that appear in lots of his artwork.

