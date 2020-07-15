Meet 11-year-old Lowri. She has written a book about a princess who wears glasses.

Newsround spoke to her last year after she wrote to the boss of Disney to ask why their famous movie princesses don't wear glasses.

An illustrator heard about the letter and asked Lowri if she wanted to make a book.

Lowri, who has worn glasses all her life, would like characters who wear glasses in TV shows and films to be seen as beautiful and "not be identified as geeks."

Ricky had a chat to her to find out more.