play
Watch Newsround

Coronavirus: Hong Kong Disneyland to close one month after reopening

Last updated at 06:27
comments
View Comments
Hong Kong Disneyland visitors wearing protective face masks take photographs behind a fence.Getty Images

Hong Kong Disneyland is closing again less than one month after it reopened, following a coronavirus outbreak in the city.

It was the second Disney park to reopen after the venue in Shanghai, China. The coronavirus pandemic forced all of Disney's public attraction around the world to close.

An increase in infections in Hong Kong has forced authorities in the city to bring back measures to contain the new outbreak.

hong-kong-disneyland.Getty Images

Its gates will close again on Wednesday as social distancing measures are re-imposed.

Hong Kong officials said activities in the region like big social gatherings, eating-in at restaurants and going to the gym would be temporarily suspended.

Are lockdowns coming back?
australia-lockdown.Getty Images

Some countries are reintroducing lockdown measures after seeing a rise in cases of coronavirus.

California has brought back some restrictions on businesses and public spaces, and other US states could now follow California's lead as infections continue to rise in America.

Australia's second-largest city, Melbourne, has also begun a new lockdown in response to an increase in infections.

In the UK there have been 'local lockdowns' in Leicester and a delay to the lifting of restrictions in Dumfries and Galloway.

UK-wide lockdown measures are slowly being eased, however.

More like this

A sign thanking NHS & Key workers

Coronavirus and lockdown: What is the latest?

Alton Towers - boy with mask getting temperature checked.
image

Coronavirus: What do attractions look like after reopening?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Customers wearing masks in shops in London

Face coverings in shops compulsory in England from 24 July

comments
ballet-dancer
play
1:50

Meet the 11-year-old changing the face of ballet

summer term in lockdown, a newsround special

Summer Term in Lockdown - A Newsround Special

comments
39
Newsround Home