Check out these amazing photos of Comet Neowise!

Here are some incredible photos of Comet Neowise which can be seen in the sky above the UK during the month of July!
Stargazers around the world are looking to the skies this month, hoping to catch a glimpse of Comet Neowise, a giant space rock moving past our planet. This picture was taken above the historic stone monument Stonehenge in Salisbury, UK.
Declan Deval / Nasa
This picture of the comet was taken at Kendal castle in Cumbria. The comet is visible in the northern hemisphere - that's countries in Europe, the UK, the US and Canada - just before sunrise and after sunset. To spot it you have to look quite low to the horizon, between a north and north east direction.
Stuart Atkinson
People in other countries other than the UK have enjoyed seeing the comet. This photographer captured Neowise above a church in Russia. The comet won't pass the Earth again for another 7000 years, so this is a one time only event for everyone living on the planet today.
Alexander Ryumin / Getty Images
Photos of Comet Neowise appear to show it streaking across the night sky, but if you see it, it's actually very still and quite small because it's travelling far out in space. This is a picture of Comet Neowise above the mountains of Rocca Calascio in Italy.
Getty Images
Here the comet can be seen again in Italy, at a port in the town of Molfetta. The comet is a piece of space rock in orbit around our Sun. It's packed full of rock and ice containing gasses. The heat from the Sun melts the ice releasing the gasses which causes the long tail that we can see from Earth.
Getty Images
People all over the world have been enjoying the incredible spectacle, this photo shows the comet above Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, China. Neowise will reach its closest point to our planet on July 23 and was only discovered by Nasa in March!
Getty Images
As it's such a rare sight in the night sky, the comet has provided photographers with an opportunity to be creative! This image was taken by 12-year-old Oliver from Meifod, Powys in Wales.
Peter Shah
Considering the comet is out in space, it makes sense that you can see it from above the Earth as well as from the planet's surface. This photo was taken from the International Space Station (ISS). Neowise will get as close as 103million km away from our planet, which is about four times further away than the Moon is to Earth.