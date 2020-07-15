Send us your questions about travelling abroad

Getty Images

As some lockdown rules ease or come to an end, you and your family might be thinking about taking a holiday abroad.

So what is and isn't allowed and where can you go?

You can also check out the latest information below to find out more about the current rules.

Where can I go and is it safe?

People arriving in the UK from dozens of countries no longer have to stay indoors for 14 days, which was the rule previously.

The UK government says there is now "a reduced risk" of catching coronavirus in more than 50 countries - including lots of popular holiday destinations, like Spain.

However, unlike England, Wales and Northern Ireland, Scotland says people travelling from Spain still need to quarantine.

The Scottish government say it will continue to quarantine passengers from countries such as Spain, where there is a higher rate of coronavirus infection.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the "difficult decision" was necessary to protect Scotland from the virus.

Wales and Northern Ireland are following the same travel rules as England.

Passengers arriving into England, Wales and Northern Ireland don't need to quarantine if they are arriving from these countries: Andorra, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Barbados, Belgium, Bermuda, Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba, British Antarctic Territory, British Indian Ocean Territory, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Croatia, Curaçao, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominica, Falkland Islands, Faroe Islands, Fiji, Finland, France, French Polynesia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Mauritius, Monaco, Montserrat, Netherlands, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Norway, Pitcairn Islands, Poland, Réunion, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, San Marino, Seychelles, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, South Korea, Spain, St Barthélemy, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Pierre and Miquelon, Switzerland, Taiwan, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, Turks and Caicos Islands, Vatican City, Vietnam.

Coming back from some countries will mean you still have to quarantine!

You will still have to isolate for 14 days if you are coming back or arriving in the UK from Canada, the US and much of Central or South America.

Travelling from countries in Africa, the Middle East and most of Asia also require 14 days of isolation.

Travellers from Sweden, Portugal, Russia and anywhere else not on the list will also have to quarantine.

The government says the list will be kept under review, with the risk of coronavirus monitored in other countries.

If things get worse or better, the government says it will change rules as and when it needs to.

What about the rules in airports?

In the UK, some airports will ask you to wear a face mask or covering while inside the terminal buildings or on shuttle busses. In Scotland you have to wear a mask or covering in all airports.

Airport staff will also be wearing masks or be behind protective screens.

Social distancing still applies in airports, and there will be similar markings to the ones seen in shops.

If you're over 11 in England and over five in Scotland, you have to wear a face coverings or mask when you're on board the plane.

If you're flying from Wales or Northern Ireland, you may be asked to wear face coverings by certain airlines.

Airport security checks might take a little longer and will be slightly different to what you might be used to, but airport staff will guide you as normal.

In airports where you have to wear a face mask, it's advised that you keep it on during security checks and scans, unless you are specifically told to take it off.

The government says that adults should "check in online to avoid face-to-face contact at the airport", the government also advises putting hand luggage in the aeroplane hold, instead of taking bags with you on to the aircraft.

What happens when I arrive in a different country?

Despite a lifting of quarantine rules for many travellers coming in to the UK, those going out may find there are still restrictions when they reach their destination abroad.

About half the countries and territories on the UK's list still have restrictions for arriving UK visitors. These include:

Greece will not accept direct UK flights until 15 July

Austria requires Britons to self-isolate unless they have a recent medical certificate or test negative for coronavirus on arrival

New Zealand has barred almost all foreign travellers from visiting

Australia requires a special visa if you are not a resident or a citizen

South Korea imposes a 14-day quarantine

Visitors to Iceland can either choose to pay for a test or go into quarantine

You are not allowed to enter Cyprus if you have been in the UK in the last 14 days

Just like here, these countries are monitoring the situation in the UK and will change their rules if the situation gets better or worse.