Meet the 11-year-old changing the face of ballet

A video of a 11-year-old ballet dancer dancing in the rain has continued to clock up millions of views on social media.

Anthony from Lagos in Nigeria says that he wants to challenge the idea that ballet is just for girls and wants to be a professional dancer when he grows up.

"I'm always dancing, dance is just a part of my life.

"I love dancing, a feeling comes around me as if I'm dreaming", he said.

He was really happy to hear that so many people had seen the video of him dancing online.

Shanequa's been finding out why Anthony loves to dance so much.