Face coverings in shop now compulsory in England - but not for under 11s

Everyone will have to wear a face covering in shops and supermarkets in England from 24 July.

Children under 11, and people with certain medical conditions, won't have to wear them.

The Prime Minister had previously advised people to wear covering in shops but now this is to become the law, with police able to fine people up to £100 for breaking the new rules.

The government will announce full details of the plans on Tuesday afternoon.

The new rule will mean England matches the rules in Scotland and other big European countries like Spain, Italy and Germany.

Shoppers in Wales and Northern Ireland are not currently required to wear them, although both nations have said this will be kept under review - meaning they could change their rules too.

Getty Images London Underground staff have been handing out face coverings

People in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland already have to wear a face covering on public transport, with Wales bringing in the same rule from 27 July.

Since May, the public have also been advised, but not ordered, to wear coverings in enclosed public spaces, where they may encounter people they would not usually meet.

They are designed to minimise the spread of coronavirus, by helping to stop those wearing the masks from spreading the virus, rather than catching it.

WATCH: How to make a sock mask

While the government has not yet said what it means by a face covering under the new rules for shops, it is thought likely to be the same as on public transport.

As well as medical masks, scarves or similar items that can be used to continually cover the nose and mouth without having to be held in place by hand, have been allowed.