play
Watch Newsround

These girls and grannies have become lockdown superheroes

Lots of children weren't able to see their grandparents during lockdown - but that didn't stop these girls and their grannies having fun!

They've all been taking part in a series of special superhero challenges.

A local theatre company came up with the Superpowering Girls and Grannies project after its show 'Aidy the Awesome' had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the show eight-year-old Aidy discovers she has superpowers and she and her granny go on an adventure.

It certainly looks like these girls and grannies have been having plenty of adventures of their own.

Watch more videos

Video

These girls and grannies have become lockdown superheroes

Video

What are the latest rules on face masks?

Video

The story of the Battle of Britain

Video

Meet the teen taking the free-travel fight to the government

Video

What is systemic racism? Kids’ questions answered

Video

Your back to school questions answered

Video

'The UK will get a WWE Slam' says champ Drew McIntyre

Video

Your highlights and lowlights of lockdown

Video

Girl transforms phone box into a book swap!

Video

'I wish I could be back at school' Nikki Lilly talks end of term

Video

Teen starts a Black Lives Matter protest and 15,000 people join her

Video

Leah Ashe's top tips for avoiding scammers

Video

How one girl's dad managed to prove red hair is amazing!

Video

Author Michael Rosen thanks fans after coronavirus recovery

Video

Meet Ellis and his buddy dog Ralph

Video

The 10-year-old who created a booming business

Video

How to recreate Wimbledon at home

Video

Nasa filmed the Sun for ten years - check out the video!

Video

Meet the family celebrating Glastonbury at home

Video

How to draw a panda in five steps

Video

How to make a suncatcher

Video

Five steps to drawing an elephant

Video

The Big Question: Why is the Sun yellow?

Video

Go ride! The cyclist making the most of lockdown

Video

Check out some of your amazing lockdown achievements

Video

What's Greta been up to in lockdown?

Video

What is the R number?

Video

George the Poet: We need to 'learn as much as we can about each other'

Video

Advice to help you if you're upset about racism

Video

Kids tell us about their experiences of racism in the UK

Video

What inequalities do black people face in the UK?

Video

Your Planet

Video

What is white privilege?

Video

Black celebrities on life growing up in the UK

Video

CBBC presenters on growing up black in the UK

Video

Check out the noises these bees make!

Video

The Big Question: What was the first book?

Video

What's it like going outside for the first time in two months?

Video

Sky Brown: 'Falling is part of life'

Video

Refugee Moner on escaping a war and settling in England

Video

Watch our special programme on US protests and racism

Video

Chalk street art aims to help us 'cope with problems'

Video

What are wasps for? Chris Packham is here to tell you!

Video

'We need everybody to speak out to make a change'

Video

Find out how Matt Lucas became the new host of the GBBO

Video

US kids give their reactions to protests

Video

Your message to leaders on World Environment Day

Video

What's it been like going back to school?

Video

What books have you been reading?

Video

A new way to close a cereal box!

Top Stories

school-kids-in-classroom.

How is the coronavirus affecting learning globally?

comments
Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Real Madrid

Manchester City cleared to play European football

comments
Life on mars

Three countries are sending spacecraft to Mars this week

comments
Newsround Home