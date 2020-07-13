These girls and grannies have become lockdown superheroes

Lots of children weren't able to see their grandparents during lockdown - but that didn't stop these girls and their grannies having fun!

They've all been taking part in a series of special superhero challenges.

A local theatre company came up with the Superpowering Girls and Grannies project after its show 'Aidy the Awesome' had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the show eight-year-old Aidy discovers she has superpowers and she and her granny go on an adventure.

It certainly looks like these girls and grannies have been having plenty of adventures of their own.