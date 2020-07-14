To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Watch: Jurgen Klopp's special message to Akinfenwa

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, sent a special message to Wycombe striker, Adebayo Akinfenwa, following the club's promotion to the Championship.

Wycombe's 2-1 victory in the League One play-off final meant they reached England's second highest division for the first time in their history.

Speaking after the match, life long Liverpool fan Akinfenwa reflected on being in the similar position four years previously.

On that day in 2016 - after scoring a penalty for AFC Wimbledon against Plymouth Argyle in the League Two play-off final - he famously said: "I think I'm technically unemployed, so any managers hit me up on the WhatsApp and get me a job."

Getty Images

Four years on, he said the only manager who should Whatsapp him now is Klopp: "Let me tell you something, the only person that can hit me up on WhatsApp this time is Klopp, so we can celebrate together."

So, Klopp did exactly that, after hearing about the interview from a few Liverpool players including the captain, Jordan Henderson.

"I was pretty sure were always at least a Championship player and now finally you are there," Klopp said in the video.

"Even in these strange times, I hope you celebrate appropriately," he added.

Akinfenwa is known as 'The Beast' because of his strong build, he is currently the strongest player in Fifa 20, with a strength rating of 97/100.

After watching the message, he said: "Klopp you're a legend, I told you to hit me on Whatsapp, we celebrate together, you'll never walk alone. Beast mode!"