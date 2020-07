Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, sent a special message to Wycombe player, Adebayo Akinfenwa, following the club's 2-1 victory in the League One play-off final.

With the victory, Wycombe climb into the Championship for the first time in their history.

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, sent life-long Liverpool fan Akinfenwa a video message after hearing his post match comments.

You can watch the message here.