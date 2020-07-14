Three's the magic number for Chelsea and other kit fails

Getty Images

Chelsea's brand new kit is causing a stir in the Premier League and it's all because of the number three.

Ever since the Blues have worn the shirt, which is sponsored by the mobile phone brand Three, they've either scored or conceded three goals.

In the last four matches, Frank Lampard's men have lost to West Ham 3-2, beat Watford 3,0, beat Crystal Palace 3-2 and lost to Sheffield United 3-0.

It's not the first shirt to cause a stir in the football world. Here are some of the most iconic cursed kits in football history.

Grey skies over Manchester

When Manchester United faced Southampton in the 1995/1996 Premier League season, they started the match in a grey away shirt.

At half time, United were 3-0 down and manager Alex Ferguson knew why - it had to be the kit.

In the four times United had worn it that season, they'd not won a game.

He believed it was because the grey made it difficult for players to pick each other out on the pitch.

Ferguson ordered his players to take the shirts off and, with the referee's permission, United changed into a blue kit.

A grey shirt wasn't used again by United until the 2017/2018 season.

Um-bro isn't that kit a bit like Germany's?

When England ended their 50 year kit making relationship with Umbro in 2012, all eyes were on who would take over.

Nike decided to take on the agreement and all the early signs suggested that England had fallen foul of the old saying, "if it's not broken don't fix it".

Fans said it looked like a Germany kit and after 10 games, England's senior, Under-21 and women's teams still hadn't won a match in the Nike kit.

Maybe calls of a curse were a bit premature though, as England have since reached a World Cup semi-final in the Nike swoosh.

You had me at yellow

It might be an iconic symbol now, but Brazil didn't always wear yellow.

When they hosted the World Cup in 1950, Brazil lined up in a white and blue jersey.

Brazil were the favourites for the tournament but it was structured in a different way from what we're used to these days.

It was done on whoever topped a group of teams and Brazil knew going into the final game against Uruguay that they only needed to avoid defeat.

In front of a crowd of nearly 200,000 people, Brazil lost the match and the white kit was banished.

They ran a national competition to decide on the colour of the new shirt with canary yellow coming out on top.

It's the shirt's fault honest!

AC Milan have worn black shirts for years but after the club lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the Champions League in 2012, the club's chief executive Adriano Galliani said the kit was cursed.

They'd already lost to Napoli and Lazio in the kit and the Arsenal loss was the final straw.

"We will not wear that kit again. I tried everything in my powers in order to avoid that we would have to wear it against Arsenal, but the only alternative was playing nude", Galliani said.

A gold, yellow, green and grey kit was used for the next four seasons until Galliani's exit in 2016.