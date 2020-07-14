Coronavirus: What do attractions look like after reopening?

Disneyland Paris reopened its doors to annual pass holders on 13 July, ahead of its wider reopening on 15 July. It has been 122 days since the park was last open and there are lots of new rules including all guests over the age of 11 having to wear a mask. There are socially distanced queues and hand sanitiser stations all over the park. For the time being, no one can turn up on the day without a pre-booked ticket.