Coronavirus: What do attractions look like after reopening?
We look at how attractions are enabling social distancing at their theme parks, zoos and museums.
Disneyland Paris reopened its doors to annual pass holders on 13 July, ahead of its wider reopening on 15 July. It has been 122 days since the park was last open and there are lots of new rules including all guests over the age of 11 having to wear a mask. There are socially distanced queues and hand sanitiser stations all over the park. For the time being, no one can turn up on the day without a pre-booked ticket.
Getty Images
Zoos across the UK have reopened following the coronavirus lockdown with lots of strict rules in place to ensure the safety of visitors including socially distanced queues, one-way systems and lower capacities.
Getty Images
Aquariums across the UK have also reopened to visitors. Just like at zoos, social distancing is in place, the guests have to wear facemasks and fewer people will be allowed in at a time.
Owen Humphreys/PA
Alton Towers reopened its doors to visitors on 4 July. There are temperature checks in place for all visitors, socially distanced queues and anyone who wants to go on rides has to wear a facemask.
Getty Images
Just like at zoos, safari parks including Knowsley Safari Park (pictured) have been able to reopen their doors. Staff members all over the park have been disinfecting their vehicles more frequently and they've limited the number of people allowed in.
Getty Images
Just like at Alton Towers, Thorpe Park has reopened its doors with lots of changes in place. You can see here that everyone who wants to ride on a rollercoaster has to wear a facemask.
Reuters
The UK's first major museum to reopen has been The National Gallery in London. Visitors have to wear masks, there's a new one way system and you're only allowed in if you've booked in advance.