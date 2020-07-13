Children in Need match £10m Stormzy donation

Getty Images

BBC Children in Need has announced it will match Stormzy's £10 million donation to help fight racial inequality in the UK.

It's going to donate the money over the next 10 years and it'll be working with Radio 1Xtra to black people working in the media industry develop.

The money will also be used to help young black business owners and help people from the black community learn more skills to improve their chances of getting jobs.

Stormzy has said that the money will help "in supporting and strengthening the young black community" in the UK.

The rapper made his donation of £10 million following the death of unarmed black man, George Floyd, in America.

Stormzy said he wanted black people to get the same opportunities as white people: "The uncomfortable truth that our country continuously fails to recognise and admit, is that black people in the UK have been at a constant disadvantage in every aspect of life - simply due to the colour of our skin".

"I'm lucky enough to be in the position I'm in and I've heard people often dismiss the idea of racism existing in Britain by saying 'If the country's so racist how have you become a success?!' and I reject that with this: I am not the UK's shining example of what supposedly happens when a black person works hard", he added.

In 2018 Stormzy paid for two black students to go to Cambridge University and also has a deal with Penguin, called #Merkybooks, to help young black authors get published in the UK.

Children in Need, which currently provides funding to 3000 charities and projects across the UK, said a panel of "young people and volunteers with direct experience of the Black British experience" will help decide who gets funding from this new scheme.

Radio 1Xtra hopes it'll be able to use some of the funding to help develop black radio presenters and also tell the stories of the people and communities who are receiving the Children in Need funding.

Stormzy has urged others to get involved and pledge money towards fighting racial inequality.