Manchester City cleared to play European football

Getty Images Manchester City beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their last European match before lockdown

Manchester City have had their two-year ban from European football overturned.

They will now just pay a £10m fine for breaking rules after an investigation into how the club managed their finances.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport, which is known as Cas, is the final stage for arguments between athletes, sports clubs or football organisations.

Manchester City appealed to them after UEFA, who run football in Europe, said they were going to ban the English side from playing in the European Cup or Europa League for two seasons.

Getty Images Manchester City fans can now look forward to facing European giants like Real Madrid next season

Fans of Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester United will be interested in the decision, as those teams had been hoping to benefit from the fifth placed Premier League team qualifying for the European Cup, or Champions League as it's commonly known.

Now, it is all-to-play-for as the season draws to a close, with two spots still to be decided.