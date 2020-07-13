play
Greta Thunberg: Climate activist records special podcast talking about her work

Last updated at 09:54
Greta ThunbergGetty Images
Greta hopes one positive to come out of the coronavirus pandemic would be if it changes how we deal with global crises

Greta Thunberg has recorded a special podcast.

In it she reads a personal essay which describes some of the biggest moments of her time as an activist so far.

She talks about her journey to deliver a speech at the UN General Assembly, observing the effects of climate change and her trip in a yacht across the Atlantic.

greta-thunberg-with-megaphone-in-crowdGetty Images

Greta described her visit to New York for the UN General Assembly, she said the attention from everyone became "almost impossible to take in" and said "if the media attention is big in Europe, it's nothing compared to how it is here".

But she said: "luckily I completely lack an interest in such things - if you would care about this kind of attention you'd probably develop a self image that's far from sane."

Greta on a boatGetty Images
Great sailed to America to avoid flying and and is sailing back for a big climate conference in Spain

When Greta sailed across the Atlantic, the weather warnings weren't great.

But Greta said that when COP25 was moved, she "had to find a solution" to get there.

She said there was lightning and thunderstorms along the way, and that all electrical devices were stored in the oven, so they wouldn't get hit by the lightning.

The crew "were entirely at the mercy of nature" and guided by common sense.

Greta ThunbergAdam Berry / Getty Images

In the podcast Greta also played some of her favourite music including Upside Down by Jack Johnson, Crash by The Primitives and Hey Ya by Outkast.

comments
comments
comments
